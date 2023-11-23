Saints have announced that they will host DHL Stormers in a blockbuster exhibition clash in March.

The black, green and gold will welcome the Cape Town-based outfit – last season’s URC runners-up and Champions Cup quarter-finalists – to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday, March 9 (kick-off 3pm).

The fixture will be included in 2023/24 season ticket holder packages, and falls during the Six Nations when Saints will be on an extended break from Gallagher Premiership action.

Phil Dowson's men host Newcastle Falcons on January 27 but then do not play another competitive match until they travel to Bristol Bears on the weekend of March 23.

Courtnall Skosan could return to face Saints at the Gardens (photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

The Stormers encounter will fill one of the gaps in the schedule and provide useful game time for Saints ahead of the run-in.

Saints have never locked horns with the South African side.

John Dobson’s squad boasts a number of Springbok players who recently represented world champions South Africa at the Rugby World Cup.

And Saints CEO Mark Darbon said: “We’re very excited to welcome the DHL Stormers to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens next year.

“Securing another unique, competitive and meaningful fixture here at the Gardens has been a key priority for us over the last few months, in line with our aim to deliver the best value for money for our season ticket holders, ever since it became clear that the Premiership would be condensed into a 10-team competition this season.

“This fixture takes us to 16 home matches during the 2023/24 campaign, and I hope our supporters will recognise the efforts we have made to host this extra match against a top-quality side who we have never faced before in the long history of the club, and turn out in their droves to support Saints.

“But, as well as serving up a great afternoon of action for our season ticket holders, this is important for the squad from a performance point of view.

"There is a long gap between Premiership matches during the Six Nations period, and our first-team players will need some game time to properly prepare for the run-in to the campaign.

“I know Phil Dowson and the squad are relishing the prospect of testing themselves against new opposition of very high calibre, and no doubt will be taking the opportunity to field a strong side.”

The unique fixture will be particularly poignant for Saints No.8 Juarno Augustus, who left the DHL Stormers to head to England in 2021.

Former Saints winger Courtnall Skosan, who scored 19 tries in 37 appearances for the black, green and gold before leaving the club last summer, could also return to the Gardens, having joined the Cape Town outfit ahead of the 2024 URC season.

And Stormers head coach Dobson believes that this match will be one to look forward to for both sets of fans.

Dobson said: “Northampton are a prestigious opponent and cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens is an iconic rugby venue, so this has the makings of an epic exhibition game.