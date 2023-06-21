Saints to be reunited with Biggar and Ribbans as Champions Cup draw is made

That is because the black, green and gold have been drawn in Champions Cup Pool 3, which also contains Toulon, along with Munster, Exeter Chiefs, Aviron Bayonnais and Glasgow Warriors.

Biggar moved to Toulon back in November, while Ribbans will make the move to the Top 14 giants ahead of next season.

Saints do not yet know whether they will face Toulon home or away as the fixtures for the Champions Cup have not yet been released.

Dan Biggar will be up against Saints next season (photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

In the EPCR press release ahead of the draw, it said: “The fixture schedules for both tournaments with dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage will be announced as soon as possible.

"Fixtures will be determined using an algorithm which will take into consideration the pool draws, league calendar restrictions, individual club calendar restrictions and broadcast requirements.”

That means Saints supporters must wait to see who they face where, though they won’t be taking on Exeter at all as they come from the same league.

Saints faced Munster last season, losing both matches, while they have not played against Glasgow since the Champions Cup pool stages of 2015/16. Saints won both games against Glasgow that season, prevailing 26-15 away before earning a 19-15 success at the Gardens.

Champions Cup draw…

Pool 1: Saracens, Union Bordeaux-Begles, Vodacom Bulls, Bristol Bears, Connacht, Lyon.

Pool 2: Toulouse, Cardiff, Bath, Racing 92, Harlequins, Ulster.

Pool 3: Munster, Aviron Bayonnais, Glasgow Warriors, Exeter Chiefs, RC Toulon, Saints.

Pool 4: La Rochelle, Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, DHL Stormers, Leinster, Sale Sharks.

2023/24 weekends

Round 1 – December 8/9/10, 2023

Round 2 – December 15/16/17, 2023

Round 3 – January 12/13/14, 2024

Round 4 – January 19/20/21, 2024

Round of 16 – April 5/6/7, 2024

Quarter-finals – April 12/13/14, 2024

Semi-finals – May 3/4/5, 2024

EPCR Challenge Cup final – Friday, May 24, 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium