Saints, the winners: A look back at all of this season's Premiership victories

They did so by claiming 12 wins from 18 matches while picking up a total of 12 bonus points along the way.

That was enough to keep them ahead of second-placed Bath by virtue of having claimed one more victory than Johann van Graan’s men.

And now Saints will head into the Premiership play-off semi-final against Saracens at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

How Phil Dowson’s men would love to add two more wins to their tally this season as they seek to claim some long-awaited major silverware.

But, for now, let’s take a look back on the games they have already prevailed in during this Premiership adventure...

1 . Newcastle Falcons 14 Saints 16 Tom James took the plaudits after helping Saints to claim a win at Newcastle on October 29

2 . Saints 24 Bath 18 Alex Coles scored in a 24-18 win against Bath at the Gardens on November 4

3 . Saints 34 Exeter Chiefs 19 Curtis Langdon scored for Saints against Exeter on November 12