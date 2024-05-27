Alex Waller scored in Saints' most recent win, against Gloucester (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Alex Waller scored in Saints' most recent win, against Gloucester (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Saints, the winners: A look back at all of this season's Premiership victories

By Tom Vickers
Published 27th May 2024, 11:20 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 12:12 BST
For the first time since 2015, and only the second time in the club’s history, Saints finished a regular season campaign top of the Premiership standings.

They did so by claiming 12 wins from 18 matches while picking up a total of 12 bonus points along the way.

That was enough to keep them ahead of second-placed Bath by virtue of having claimed one more victory than Johann van Graan’s men.

And now Saints will head into the Premiership play-off semi-final against Saracens at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

How Phil Dowson’s men would love to add two more wins to their tally this season as they seek to claim some long-awaited major silverware.

But, for now, let’s take a look back on the games they have already prevailed in during this Premiership adventure...

Tom James took the plaudits after helping Saints to claim a win at Newcastle on October 29

1. Newcastle Falcons 14 Saints 16

Tom James took the plaudits after helping Saints to claim a win at Newcastle on October 29 Photo: Stu Forster

Alex Coles scored in a 24-18 win against Bath at the Gardens on November 4

2. Saints 24 Bath 18

Alex Coles scored in a 24-18 win against Bath at the Gardens on November 4 Photo: David Rogers

Curtis Langdon scored for Saints against Exeter on November 12

3. Saints 34 Exeter Chiefs 19

Curtis Langdon scored for Saints against Exeter on November 12 Photo: David Rogers

Alex Mitchell scored for Saints against Harlequins on November 24

4. Saints 36 Harlequins 33

Alex Mitchell scored for Saints against Harlequins on November 24 Photo: David Rogers

