Saints, the winners: A look back at all of the Premiership victories during the 2023/24 season

They did so by claiming 12 wins from 18 matches while picking up a total of 12 bonus points along the way.

That was enough to keep them ahead of second-placed Bath by virtue of having claimed one more victory than Johann van Graan’s men.

And now Saints will head into the Premiership play-off semi-final against Saracens at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

How Phil Dowson’s men would love to add two more wins to their tally this season as they seek to claim some long-awaited major silverware.