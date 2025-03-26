Saints supporters key as Caqusau opts to join Saints from Glasgow

Amena Caqusau in action for Scotland during the U20 Six Nations (photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Amena Caqusau says the love the Saints supporters have for their club was a big reason why he has decided to make the move to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens this summer.

Caqusau is an English-qualified wing who will move to Saints from Glasgow Warriors.

The 20-year-old was born in Salisbury but made the journey north of the border to study at Queen Victoria School in Dunblane for seven years.

He represented Glasgow Hutchesons Aloysians for the 2022/23 season, making the transition from age-grade rugby to the senior men’s game, before being picked up by the Warriors on his first professional contract.

Caqusau has featured for Scotland at age-grade level in both the Under-18s and the Under-20s, starting three times in last year’s U20 Six Nations Championship.

And the 96kg wing is relishing the prospect of a move to the Gallagher Premiership ahead of the 2025/26 season.

“I’m really happy to be making the move to Northampton Saints,” Caqusau said.

“I’ve been watching the Premiership my whole life, and I’ve really enjoyed watching Saints play over the last couple of years.

“The league is very competitive and that’s an exciting opportunity for me, while Saints play a brilliant brand of rugby within it.

“The coaching team in Northampton also have a great track record of bringing young wingers through successfully – and then onwards into international rugby too.

“Northampton’s also a lot closer to home for me, so I’ll be able to see more of my family, and it’s a place where rugby is at the heart of the local community. It’s clear to see how much the club means to the supporters, and how much love the supporters share for the team, so that was definitely also something that attracted me.

“I always try to bring speed and flair to my game, being Fijian that is something we pride ourselves on, and I just want to be able to contribute to Saints as best I can.”