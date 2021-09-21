Saints supporters have their say on where team will finish 2021/22 season
Saints supporters have been voting on Twitter after being asked where their side will finish in the Gallagher Premiership this season.
And the vast majority of the 431 fans who voted via @WheresTommyV's Twitter feed were upbeat about their team's chances of a strong campaign.
Fifty-two per cent felt Saints would finish somewhere between fifth and eighth, while 46 per cent were even more positive, voting for a top-four spot.
Two per cent didn't fancy the black, green and gold's chances, opting for the ninth to 13th option.
Saints started the new Premiership season with a bonus-point 34-20 victory against Gloucester at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday.
Chris Boyd's team, who finished fifth last season, travel to Exeter Chiefs this weekend.