Saints supporters have their say on O'Gara's 'not a top team' comments

O'Gara, who steered his side to a 46-12 win at home to Saints last month and a 31-13 away success this weekend, was discussing how it was difficult to motivate his side, the reigning European champions, for their trip to Northampton.

He said: "We didn't have a fear factor today because we demolished Northampton on our patch, and that stays in the players' heads.

"We're trying to tell the players that they (Saints) have a rich history in the competition, which they have, but they're not a top side and they're struggling at the minute. We struggled as well today."

It was an unusually up front statement from an opposition coach, with the standard thing to do often to compliment the other team no matter how good, or bad, you think they are.

Many found it refreshing that former Munster man O'Gara was so honest with his take on Saints.

Saints legend Tom Wood was one of them, as he tweeted: "The result and the points he makes hurt as a Northampton man but the honesty and edge in the interview is awesome. Love hearing coaches and players talk like that rather than cliched platitudes."

And Saints supporters have also been having their say.

Ronan O'Gara

Here are their replies sent to me (@WheresTommyV) since O'Gara's views were published on this website on Saturday night…

Claire Jones @redhatphoto): "Hmmmm not buying that - this is a La Rochelle side that has been criticised for being inconsistent this season Look at the Top 14 results & they scraped past Ulster - explanation for losing to Pau at home in Dec? We were poor, O'Gara was going for a Mourinho style deflection."

Douglas Ferguson (@DebsiF): "To be honest Tommy, hard to disagree with him. Mel & I spoke to him pre game and would echo Tom Woods views on him. Definitely one of the characters in coaching, his views are forthright and honest. May hurt us to read, cannot disagree with what he says."

Matthew (@majabl): "It's hard to disagree with him. Possibly we need more such frankness around the Gardens...?"

shakeydaisy (@Tim_Cockers): "A very honest assessment, I think you would have to agree with him. We haven’t won a game in this comp since 2020. It’s actually embarrassing tbh."

Brian Peacock (@brian_peacock): "Needed saying, especially by someone who knows what he's talking about."

Chris (@Muller148): "Until we put up 80 minute performances consistently we can't be considered any where near a top team."

Ed Gibson (@Gibson_XL): "Can’t disagree at the moment. Too inconsistent; give away too many penalties; struggling scrum; offset by flashes of brilliance and periods of top class play and immense commitment. If we find a real 80 minute game we will be unstoppable."

glyn (@RugbyGlyn): "We have world class backs but our engine room has been under performing for a while now. It is painful to watch our set pieces sometimes."

Rob Pardon (@robpardon): "‘Not a top team’… Probably correct. BUT… Only a few English sides do have the resources/budget to truly compete domestically and Europe. You can’t expect a Ferrari when you can only afford a Nissan, unless you’ve got rich parents. Lots of fans need some perspective."

Mick (@schwoerk81): "Interesting and unfortunately accurate."

John Phillipson (@lessonswithjohn): "The one thing that sticks out is that he made the point that championships are firstly built on defence and playing without the ball."

David Irwin (@spaldwicksaint): "Because we aren’t a top team anymore……"

Grumpyoldman (@Grumpyoldman10): "Sad to hear but completely true! The players Saints have we should be challenging top teams."

Luca O'Cleirigh (@lucaocleirigh): "Our last win in Europe was in Jan 2020, a whole three years ago. We are so far off it in this competition. ROG is correct in his assessment."

Edward Barnett (@BarneeEb): "Reality is he's right. Saints have been caught between a rock and a hard place with playing style, recruitment, loyalty to players who frankly aren't good enough. Even when the Saints were falling just short for years. Still had some quality. Don't see it now. Plus clichés always."

Griff (@shropshiregriff): "Nailed it Edward, sad thing is I think most rational Saints fans have seen this coming. Far 2many bang average players & a playing style which just doesn’t work against big sides. The investment is the pack hasn’t been good enough since the Mallinder era. A major rethink is needed."

William John (@WilliamJohn2018): "He's not wrong. It's the last season tickets for us. I don't mind them losing, it's the way they do it that I can't take anymore."

Neil Tomlinson (@Wheely73): "Well, he’s not wrong, is he??"

Brian Pooley (@Pooks75): "Someone’s still a little spiky about 2000."

arjun (@arjun25k): "He would be correct."

Chris Holmes (@ChrisHolmes31): "He’s right unfortunately when we get it right it’s great to watch. But we can’t defend well enough, don’t convert in the 22 enough and give away far too many penalties."

Kevin (@KevinKing8888): "On results and performance it’s a fair comment. About time people woke up to the downward spiral Saints are in."

Bertie van Tahn (Misanthrope/Philanthropist) (@bertievantahn): "We are fairly near the bottom of the second tier I would say, and just getting worse."

Carl O’Dell (@ODellBoy): “People need to take the Saints tinted glasses off and realise he’s right…. No hiding from it, we’re a poor outfit now, and we need to get use to it until @SaintsRugby change something! Once the numbers coming through the gates start to drop at the gardens something may change.”

Philip Gutteridge (@phil197red): "Totally agree, as much as it hurt to hear him talk about us in that way, the honesty was refreshing, my only issue with him was he kept standing right in front of me in the 2nd half and just looked at me with the "do you know who I am look" when I politely asked him to move."