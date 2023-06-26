Saints stars stay with England for latest Rugby World Cup training camp
Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Tom Pearson and David Ribbans, who is still classed as a Saints player ahead of his move to Toulon, are all among the forwards group again, joined by backs Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith.
The squad, which does not include players from Gallagher Premiership finalists Sale Sharks and Saracens, assembled in south-west London on Monday as England continue their preparations for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I’m pleased with the progress that’s been made over the last two weeks and we look forward to another productive training camp at the Lensbury,” said England boss Steve Borthwick.
“There’s still a long way to go until we are ready for a World Cup, but each day we take another step forward.”
Borthwick announces his 33-player Rugby World Cup squad on Monday, August 7.
England training squad
Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), Courtney Lawes (Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Zach Mercer (Montpellier Hérault Rugby), Tom Pearson (Saints), Val Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester Rugby), David Ribbans (Saints), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Backs: Henry Arundell (London Irish), Danny Care (Harlequins), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Fraser Dingwall (Saints), Tommy Freeman (Saints), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Alex Mitchell (Saints), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Fin Smith (Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).