Saints stars Freeman and Pollock pick up big prizes

Henry Pollock picked up the breakthrough player of the season prize (picture: James Robinson)

Saints stars Tommy Freeman and Henry Pollock picked up big prizes at The Rugby Awards on Tuesday night.

Freeman was named England men's player of the year, while Pollock was crowned Gallagher Premiership breakthrough player of the season.

The Rugby Awards saw Premiership Rugby, the Rugby Players Association (RPA), Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) and Rugby Football Union (RFU) join forces to recognise the best of the 2024/25 campaign at a black tie ceremony in London.

Freeman was up against Tom Curry, Maro Itoje and Will Stuart for his award, and the Saints wing won out after scoring in each of England's Guinness Six Nations games in 2025.

Pollock prevailed in the breakthrough player category, capping a sensational season as he saw off competition from Afolabi Fasogbon, Asher Opoku-Fordjour and Joseph Woodward.

Full list of men's award winners

Gallagher player of the season: Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby)

Breakthrough player of the season, presented by Defender: Henry Pollock (Saints)

Director of rugby of the season, presented by London Pride: Johann van Graan (Bath Rugby)

Community player of the season, presented by Funding Circle: Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)

Gallagher Premiership Rugby top try scorer, presented by Christopher Ward: Ollie Hassell-Collins (Leicester Tigers) - 13, Gabriel Ibitoye (Bristol Bears) - 13

England men's player of the season, presented by Advanta Wealth: Tommy Freeman (Saints)