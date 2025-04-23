Saints star Pollock named on world-class shortlist for top European award

Henry Pollock (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints star Henry Pollock has been named on a world-class shortlist of nominees for the 2025 Investec Player of the Year.

Saints defeated Castres Olympique 51-16 two weeks ago to reach their second consecutive Investec Champions Cup semi-final, having won five out of their six matches in the competition so far.

Pollock has been hugely influential in his club's European campaign so far, with the 20-year-old back row forward’s two tries against Castres dominating the headlines after the competition’s quarter-finals.

The nominated players were based on the combined verdict of a public vote and the decisions of a renowned panel of judges following the pool stage, the round of 16 and quarter-final matches in the Investec Champions Cup.

Voting for the nominees for one of the most coveted individual awards in world rugby is open again on epcrugby.com/ipoty and the winner and recipient of the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy will be announced following the Investec Champions Cup final at Principality Stadium on Saturday, May 24.

2025 Investec Player of the Year nominees: Jordie Barrett (Leinster Rugby), Caelen Doris (Leinster Rugby), Jamison Gobson-Park (Leinster Rugby), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux Begles), Damian Penaud (Bordeaux Begles), Henry Pollock (Saints), Thomas Ramos (Stade Toulousain), Jack Willis (Stade Toulousain)

Previous winners: 2024: Antoine Dupont (Stade Toulousain), 2023: Gregory Alldritt (Stade Rochelais), 2022: Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby), 2021: Antoine Dupont (Stade Toulousain), 2020: Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), 2019: Alex Goode (Saracens), 2018: Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92), 2017: Owen Farrell (Saracens), 2016: Maro Itoje (Saracens), 2015: Nick Abendanon (ASM Clermont Auvergne), 2014: Steffon Armitage (RC Toulon), 2013: Jonny Wilkinson (RC Toulon), 2012: Rob Kearney (Leinster Rugby), 2011: Sean O’Brien (Leinster Rugby), 2010: Ronan O’Gara (Munster Rugby – best player of first 15 years of European club rugby)