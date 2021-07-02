Saints star Ludlam named on England bench for USA encounter

Lewis Ludlam

Heading to Twickenham after their England A clash with Scotland was cancelled last weekend, Eddie Jones' side take to the field for the first time this summer.

And Ludlam is set to earn his ninth international cap should he enter the game from the bench.

Jones said: “Over the past three weeks our biggest message to the players is what an opportunity this is to show what they can do and make their mark with England.

“They’ve applied themselves as a group and worked very hard individually during this camp to reach their personal bests.

“Now it’s all about coming together as a team, gelling and putting in a good performance at the weekend.”

England v USA is live on Channel 4, with coverage starting from 1.30pm.

ENGLAND vs USA

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Twickenham Stadium

Kick-off: 2pm

Live on Channel 4

15 Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

14 Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

13 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 38 caps)

12 Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps)

11 Max Malins (Saracens, 7 caps)

10 Marcus Smith (Harlequins, uncapped)

9 Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

1 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps)

2 Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

3 Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

4 Josh McNally (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

5 Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

6 Lewis Ludlow (C) (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

7 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)

8 Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Replacements

16 Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

17 Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap)

18 Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

19 Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap)

20 Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

21 Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 8 caps)

22 Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps)