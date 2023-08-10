Lawes will win his 98th cap as he is one of a number of experienced players drafted into the side following the 20-9 loss to Wales in Cardiff last weekend.

The 34-year-old was rested last week, but he starts at six at Twickenham and is one of England's vice-captains.

England head coach Steve Borthwick announced his final 33-man Rugby World Cup squad on Monday, with Lawes heading to his fourth World Cup – two more than any previous Saint.

Courtney Lawes (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Lewis Ludlam was selected for his second Rugby World Cup and started last week in Cardiff, but isn’t included for Saturday’s rematch in London.

Further opportunities will follow as England complete their preparations against Ireland (August 19) and Fiji (August 26).

“We are very much looking forward to our return to Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, and the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again,” said Borthwick.

“England versus Wales is always a special fixture, and we are pleased to be playing the visitors again so soon.”

England team to face Wales: 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps); 14. Henry Arundell (Racing 92, 7 caps), 13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 16 caps), 12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 11 caps), 11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 57 caps); 10. Owen Farrell © (Saracens, 106 caps), 9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 13 caps); 1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 79 caps), 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 77 caps), 3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 26 caps); 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 67 caps); 5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps), 6. Courtney Lawes (Saints, 97 caps), 7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 15 caps), 8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 68 caps)

Replacements: 16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 1 cap), 17. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 49 caps), 18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 100 caps), 19. Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 20 caps), 20. Jack Willis (Toulouse, 10 caps), 21. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 122 caps), 22. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 82 caps), 23. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 19 caps).

Wales: 15. Liam Williams (Kubota Spears – 84 caps); 14. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 49 caps), 13. Joe Roberts (Scarlets – uncapped), 12. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 27 caps), 11. Tom Rogers (Scarlets – 2 caps); 10. Owen Williams (Ospreys – 7 caps), 9. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 46 caps); 1. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 21 caps), 2. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 8 caps): captain, 3. Tomas Francis (Provence – 71 caps); 4. Rhys Davies (Ospreys – 2 caps), 5. Adam Beard (Ospreys– 46 caps); 6. Dan Lydiate (Dragons – 69 caps), 7. Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 9 caps), 8. Taine Plumtree (Scarlets – 1 cap).