Saints star Lawes back in full training ahead of England's clash with Wales

Lawes has been dealing with concussion but has now completed his return-to-play protocols and came through training on Friday.

The 32-year-old is now in line to make his first appearance in the 2022 Six Nations, against Dan Biggar's Wales at Twickenham.

"Courtney trained fully today, which is really good news," said England assistant coach Anthony Seibold.

Courtney Lawes is set to be available to face Wales

"He's had a good preparation this week and a really thorough return-to-train protocol in place."

Lawes has won 90 caps for England and skippered his country during the autumn.

Tom Curry has captained the Red Rose during the Six Nations so far.

"The autumn series was the first time I worked with Courtney and he took over from Owen (Farrell) and did a tremendous job," added Seibold.

"He leads by his actions and I'm super impressed with what he does on both sides of the ball, but defensively in a lot of ways he is a real leader for us.