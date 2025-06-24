Saints star Hutchinson gets Scotland call for summer tour

By Tom Vickers
Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:02 BST
Rory Hutchinson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)placeholder image
Rory Hutchinson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Rory Hutchinson has been called into the Scotland squad for their summer tour of New Zealand and Fiji.

The Saints centre will replace Matt Currie, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Hutchinson was last capped in November when he played at outside centre in the 59-21 win over Portugal during the Autumn Nations Series.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed another impressive season with Saints, helping them to reach the Investec Champions Cup final, a year after they won Gallagher Premiership.

Cambridge-born Hutchinson qualifies for Scotland through his maternal grandparents and has been capped eight times. He toured with the national side in Argentina in 2022.

The Scotland squad are due to fly to New Zealand this week and will open the tour against the Māori All Blacks in Whangārei a week on Saturday.

They will then face Fiji in Suva on July 12 before returning to New Zealand to play Samoa at Eden Park in Auckland on July 18.

