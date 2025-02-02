Saints star Freeman scores but England are beaten by Ireland in Dublin

Tommy Freeman scored for England against Ireland on Saturday (photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Tommy Freeman scored a try that earned England a losing bonus point against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday evening.

The Saints wing popped up late on to dot down at the Aviva Stadium in the Guinness Six Nations opener.

Alex Mitchell also started in the 27-22 defeat, while Fin Smith came off the bench during the second half.

England's next game comes against France at Twickenham on Saturday (kick-off 4.45pm).

Elsewhere, Henry Pollock produced another impressive 80 minutes as he helped England Under-20s get off to a flying start in the U20 Six Nations.

Pollock was a key performer as the Red Rose youngsters beat Ireland Under-20s 19-3 in Cork on Thursday night.

Archie McParland also started for England but was forced off with what appeared to be a shoulder injury midway through the first half.

Saints prop Ollie Scola and lock Aiden Ainsworth-Cave came off the bench late on in that encounter.

There was a player of the match award for Saints centre Edoardo Todaro as he scored on his U20 Six Nations debut for Italy Under-20s in their 22-10 win against Scotland Under-20s on Friday night.

Todaro is still just 18 and has been a star of the show for Saints Under-18s in recent times, scoring four tries in a win against Yorkshire last month.

And now the talented teen is translating that club form to the international arena.

Another Saints player also featured in the Italy-Scotland clash as No.8 Reuben Logan started for the Scots.