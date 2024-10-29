Saints star Freeman ready to leave a lasting impression against New Zealand

Tommy Freeman and Sevu Reece (photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Tommy Freeman is ready to shine against New Zealand on Saturday as the Saints star looks to leave a lasting impression on All Blacks wing Sevu Reece.

Back in July, ahead of England's two Test matches against the Kiwis, Reece claimed he knew little about Freeman and Exeter Chiefs ace Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

But the England wings certainly made their mark as both scored against New Zealand.

And now they will look to do more damage against the All Blacks at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham this weekend (kick-off 3.10pm).

“Not fussed if they do or don’t know me to be honest," Freeman said. "The more you play, the more you’ll get known.

“Hopefully if I can make his (Reece's) game a misery it’s a win for me and that will make him remember me.”

England were only just edged out in both summer Test matches against the All Blacks, giving a good account of themselves in New Zealand.

And Freeman said: “They were a tough two games to narrowly miss out on.

“We felt like the last game could have gone either way decision wise. To miss out like that is always difficult.

“We’ll definitely want to put a few wrongs right and really get stuck into them on our home ground.”

And Freeman was just 11 when the Red Rose last beat New Zealand in London!

“I was boarding at school and I remember watching it – Manu was on one," Freeman said. "Everything worked that day for England with their strikes.

“Manu was breaking the line a lot and hopefully we can see the same from Ollie Lawrence on Saturday.

“We want the crowd to be rocking. They are always up for England against New Zealand. It will be exciting.”