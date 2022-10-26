Saints star Freeman 'not far away' from return to action

Tommy Freeman

Freeman picked up a foot injury in Saints' win at Wasps on October 9.

He had to wear a protective boot and was recently sent for an X-ray.

But it appears that the talented back has received good news.

"Tommy is recovering from a foot injury," Vesty said.

"He's not a million miles away but we'll see.

"He's back moving around with us, he's not in a boot and he's not very far away.

"Tommy's really hungry to get back on that field, and hopefully sooner rather than later, but I think it won't be far away."

Saints have been without Courtney Lawes since he suffered concussion in the defeat to Leicester Tigers on September 24.

And Vesty said: "Courtney is going through the graduated return-to-play protocol.

"He's on that journey and he's passed certain elements, but he needs to get other bits sorted.

"I don't want to go into how long it will be because it depends on how you get through the protocol."

Rory Hutchinson has also been recovering from concussion, as has Courtnall Skosan.

"Player welfare is so important and it's important the proper process is followed for everyone who is in that situation," Vesty said.

Saints are set to be without their England players against Bristol Bears this weekend, with Alex Coles, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam and George Furbank currently at the Red Rose training camp in Jersey.

But they will have no shortage of selection options, as shown by the fact the likes of Ehren Painter and Joel Matavesi impressed during Bedford Blues' win against Hartpury last weekend.