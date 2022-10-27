Saints star Biggar linked with immediate switch to Toulon

Dan Biggar's most recent game for Saints came at Wasps earlier this month

But there remains no confirmation from Saints that this will happen.

Biggar is one of the club's two marquee players, but with Premiership sides only able to employ one next season, the 33-year-old will be moving on.

It was announced on October 7 that Biggar, who joined Saints from Ospreys in 2018, would be exiting the Gardens in 2023.

At the time, the player had no idea where his next destination would be, joking that the best offer he had been given was from a current team-mate who coaches a local side.

He also stressed his desire to finish his stay at Saints on a high, saying: "I hope we can all finish the season in spectacular fashion as we did last year, and go a couple of steps further!"

Biggar was always going to see the offers flow in quickly as he is a fly-half of immense pedigree. He is a Wales skipper and centurion, and has also been a key figure for the British & Irish Lions in recent years.

Biggar admitted he was keen on a new adventure and wouldn't rule out a potentially lucrative switch to France at the end of the current campaign.

However, reports in France today claim that the move has been accelerated and that Biggar could make the switch to Toulon in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Toulon would have to find agreement with Saints over the deal as the Top 14 giants would have to pay the player out of the remainder of his current contract.

Biggar, who would still be able to represent Wales should he move across the Channel, is currently out injured with a knee problem picked up against Wasps on October 9.

He did look to be due back for Saints' Gallagher Premiership trip to Gloucester on December 3.

However, they may now have to do without him for the rest of the season and beyond, meaning James Grayson would continue to get a real shot at claiming the 10 shirt.

Advertisement

Saints will also soon be able to call on another talented young fly-half as Fin Smith, who they signed following his departure from Worcester Warriors earlier this month, is nearing fitness following a jaw injury.