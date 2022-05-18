Saints star Biggar continues as Wales captain for summer tour

Dan Biggar

The Saints star skippered his country during the Six Nations, and he retains the role for a three-Test series against the Springboks in July.

It will be Wales’ first visit to South Africa since 2014.

"Dan Biggar is named captain," confirmed Wales boss Wayne Pivac.

"We’ve obviously got great leadership in the group with Alun Wyn (Jones) and Dan.

"Dan did well in the Six Nations and Al has come back from a pretty big lay off.

"He’s had a little bit of rugby and we want him to hit his straps as a second row and be the best player he can be and focus on playing.

"He’ll lead naturally anyway but certainly he’s looking forward to that challenge."

On squad selection and the tour that lies in wait, Pivac said: "We’ve had some players come back from injury like George North so that’s exciting for the squad.

"Some players have been ruled out through injury, so there’s naturally going to be change there.

"Then we’ve looked at players’ form, who we are playing, where we’re playing – we have two games at altitude – and what our gameplan will be when considering selection.

"I spoke to Tommy Reffell before we announced the squad for the Six Nations. We looked hard at Tommy and decided to leave him out then.

"He’s played very well since, he’s been very consistent – one of the most consistent players in the English Premiership – so we feel that he deserves an opportunity and he will be well tested on this tour

"This three-Test Series is going to be a challenge. It always has been, history shows that and certainly that’s what we’re looking to achieve – to get a victory there if not two and win a series.

"The first two Tests at altitude that’s going to be a challenge, so first and foremost we’ve got to do a lot of preparation here in Wales before we go and make sure we are in the best shape possible to perform well."

The first Test against the Springboks will be held at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday, July 2.

From there, Pivac’s squad will head to the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein (July 9) for the second Test, before completing the series at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday, July 16.