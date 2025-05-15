Saints star Augustus gets first South Africa alignment camp call-up

Juarno Augustus (photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Saints No.8 Juarno Augustus has been named in South Africa's 54-man squad for their alignment camp later this month.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a first call-up to an alignment camp for Augustus, who is a former South Africa Under-20 international.

The 27-year-old has been rewarded for his development and fine form at Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Augustus will be exiting Northampton this summer as he makes the move to Ulster.

But his performances in black, green and gold have caught the eye of Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus.

The alignment camp will take place on May 22 and 23 in Cape Town, but Augustus will be able to attend remotely as Saints are in the Investec Champions Cup final on May 24, meaning the forward won't be able to attend in person.

“This is an exciting bunch of players who have all made their mark in their respective competitions this season, and we are thrilled to invite a few talented new players to the camp,” head coach Erasmus said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have all made a strong statement in big competitions under immense pressure at times, so we are looking forward to working with them.

“It’s always difficult to reduce the size of the squad with the abundance of talent in South African rugby, but we were limited in the number of players we could select for the camp, and we are confident that we have sufficient cover in all positions within this group.”

Players invited to Springbok alignment camp in Cape Town

Forwards: Renzo du Plessis (Emirates Lions), Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Neethling Fouche (DHL Stormers), Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls), Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (both Hollywoodbets Sharks), Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu (both Hollywoodbets Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers), Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls), Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Emirates Lions), Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls), Vincent Tshituka (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese (all Vodacom Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi (all Hollywoodbets Sharks), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers), Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker (all Hollywoodbets Sharks), Quan Horn (Emirates Lions), Willie le Roux (Vodacom Bulls), Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers), Makazole Mapimpi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Ntokozo Makhaza (UCT), Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls), Morne van den Berg, Edwilll van der Merwe (both Emirates Lions), Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers), Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks).

Players invited to virtual Springbok alignment camp

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forwards: Juarno Augustus (Northampton Saints), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Leinster), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets).

Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (DynaBoars), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier).