Saints skipper Ludlam sidelined for 'a couple of weeks' due to rib injury

Ludlam was impressive in the Six Nations opener against Scotland at Murrayfield last Saturday, starting at six in the 20-17 defeat.

He was taken off during the second half and during Tuesday's media session, England boss Eddie Jones confirmed that Ludlam will now be sidelined.

Wasps lock Joe Launchbury has joined up with the squad in place of Ludlam.

Another Saints star, Courtney Lawes, does still have a chance to face Italy this weekend.

Lawes missed the Scotland loss as he was continuing to complete head injury protocols, but he may still be able to make the Italy match if he is able to train on Wednesday.

Tommy Freeman has been out with a hamstring injury picked up in England training, while George Furbank did not feature against Scotland.

Elsewhere, Rory Hutchinson was not in the Scotland 23 against England, but Dan Biggar captained Wales in their 29-7 defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

Lewis Ludlam started against Scotland on Saturday

England's 2022 Six Nations fixtures

Italy (a): Sunday, February 13, 3pm

Wales (h): Saturday, February 26, 4.45pm

Ireland (h): Saturday, March 12, 4.45pm