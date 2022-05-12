Saints skipper Ludlam named Premiership player of the month

Lewis Ludlam has been named Premiership player of the month for April (picture: Pinnacle Photo Agency for Gallagher)

It is just reward for the fine form of the flanker, who has been a key man in masterminding his side's late-season play-off push.

Saints have racked up five successive bonus-point wins in the Premiership, three of which came last month, against Bristol Bears, Bath and Harlequins.

And Ludlam has now been crowned the league's best player for April, with fellow Saints star Alex Mitchell coming joint third in the voting alongside Ben Earl. Owen Farrell was second.

BT Sport pundit and Gallagher ambassador, Ugo Monye said: "In the last six weeks, Lewis Ludlam and Northampton Saints have found the ability to resuscitate their ambitions for the top four on a couple of occasions.

"In Round 23 against Bath, that sense of direction he gave them in the last 15 or 20 minutes when they were nearly 20 points down was crucial in helping them come back and score four tries to keep the top four alive.

“It says a huge amount for his level of performance but not just that, it’s also his level of leadership as well.

“I think to be successful in Gallagher Premiership Rugby you need players that are consistently on top of their game and available and that’s something he always is. Every time he leaves the pitch he looks like a man that has given everything.