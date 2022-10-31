Saints skipper Ludlam joins Lawes and Freeman on injured list

According to the latest England squad update, Ludlam, who was forced off during the second half of Saints' defeat at Bath on October 22, is 'unavailable for selection following an abdominal wall injury sustained before he joined with the squad in Jersey' last week.

It means the Saints skipper, along with Lawes and Freeman, will miss England's Autumn Nations Series opener against Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday (kick-off 2.15pm).

Saints do have three players in the 36-man squad though, with Alex Coles, David Ribbans and George Furbank all included.

Lewis Ludlam was forced off during Saints' defeat at Bath on October 22

The group met at the Honda England Rugby Performance Centre in Bagshot today ahead of this weekend’s game.

England squad

Forwards: Alex Coles (Saints, uncapped), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 37 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 41 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 39 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 15 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 58 caps), George McGuigan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Tom Pearson (London Irish, uncapped), Val Rapava Ruskin (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), David Ribbans (Saints, uncapped), Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 14 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 52 caps), Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps), Hugh Tizard (Saracens, uncapped), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 64 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 70 caps), Jack Willis (unattached, 4 caps)

Backs: Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 12 caps), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 97 caps), George Furbank (Saints, 6 caps), Will Joseph (London Irish, 1 cap), Max Malins (Saracens, 14 caps), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 42 caps), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps), Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 48 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 13 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 13 caps), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 46 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 3 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 117 caps)

