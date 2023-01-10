Odendaal will arrive at Northampton this summer from Japanese side Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo, having started this season with Wasps before they were placed into administration.

The 29-year-old previously captained South African sides the Lions and the Bulls across the Super Rugby, Currie Cup and more recently United Rugby Championship competitions.

The 6ft 2in ace also spent the 2018/19 campaign in Japan with Kubota Spears.

Burger Odendaal

And having already showcased his physicality and ball-carrying ability in the Gallagher Premiership during his brief stint with Wasps, Odendaal is eager to return to England.

“The last couple of months have been a crazy time for my family and I, but I am very grateful and excited to have the opportunity to come to Northampton Saints,” Odendaal said.

“Having spoken to the coaches, I was really impressed by their honesty, and I enjoy the brand of rugby that Northampton plays.

“Throughout my career, I’ve maybe been seen just as someone who can act as a bit of a battering ram in the midfield, but I believe there is a lot more to my game than just taking the ball into contact – I like attacking to space and playing attacking rugby, so it’s exciting for me to join a team like Saints who play in that style already.

