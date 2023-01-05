Langdon will arrive at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens for the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 25-year-old will join Saints from Montpellier, having linked up with the Top 14 giants after his former side Worcester Warriors were placed into administration earlier this season.

The 6ft 1in, 107kg forward previously enjoyed a six-year stint in the Gallagher Premiership with Sale Sharks, where he scored 14 tries in 89 appearances following a switch from London Irish’s academy set-up.

Having represented England Under-20s throughout 2016 and 2017, Langdon made his senior international debut during the summer of 2021 with two Test appearances against the USA and Canada.

And Saints boss Phil Dowson is delighted to be able to bring Langdon to the Gardens.

“I’ve always really enjoyed watching Curtis play in the Gallagher Premiership throughout his time with Sale and Worcester,” Dowson said.

“He’s tough, aggressive, and relentless in everything he does on the pitch – but he’s also got a high skill level, and we want our hookers to be able to get their hands on the ball around the park.

“I love his attitude towards his training and his own improvement; he’s a very ambitious guy and no doubt he is hoping to add to the international caps he already has under his belt.

“Curtis is a straight-talking, no-nonsense sort of player with a bit of edge.

"He’s been going well for Montpellier since his move there, so we’re really looking forward to bringing him into our environment and I’m confident he’ll be a great fit for us.”

During his time with Sale, Langdon helped the Sharks qualify for the Gallagher Premiership’s play-offs in 2021.

And the hooker is relishing the prospect of challenging towards the top of the table on a regular basis with Saints.

He said: “I’m incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to return to the Premiership, and thrilled to do it at a massive club in Northampton Saints.

“Saints have a young and exciting squad, full of internationals and English players, which I’m eager to be a part of. I hope I can add some value to the group and help to drive the club forwards.

“I met with Phil Dowson and the rest of Saints’ coaches before I came out to France. They are an enthusiastic group of coaches with a clear vision for the future – speaking to them it was obvious that coming to Northampton was going to be really good for my development as a player.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing at Franklin’s Gardens too; the atmosphere around the ground is fantastic on matchday and it’s a great pitch to play on.

“Putting my hand up for England selection again was definitely part of the decision to come to Northampton.

