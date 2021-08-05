Saints sign Fiji scrum-half from Melbourne Rebels

Frank Lomani

Lomani is expected to arrive in Northampton next month ahead of the start of the new Gallagher Premiership season.

The 25-year-old, who has 17 international caps, will join from Melbourne Rebels and will link up with Fiji team-mates Sam Matavesi and Api Ratuniyarawa at Saints.

He will compete with Alex Mitchell, Tom James, Connor Tupai and another recent arrival, Chris Cook, for starts in the coming months.

“I am really excited to be joining Northampton Saints, and to get the opportunity to play at the very highest level of European rugby,” Lomani said.

“The squad is filled with talented players, and I have already heard great things about Northampton, the stadium, the history of the club and Saints’ passionate supporters from some of my Fijian team-mates.