Saints seven can face Harlequins despite England call

But, crucially, all of them will be available to face Harlequins at Twickenham Stoop on the same day.

Saints are set to visit Quins this weekend, and both sides will be able to select their England stars.

Alex Coles, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell, and David Ribbans will be the Northampton representatives in camp.

Alex Coles

Quins pair Jack Walker and Marcus Smith have also been selected as part of the 36-man group that is due to train at Twickenham on Sunday.

But a big name from either side will miss out as Courtney Lawes was forced off due to injury against Leicester Tigers on Saturday and Alex Dombrandt has a hamstring issue.

England will begin preparations for their four home Autumn Nations Series fixtures against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in November during the camp.

“With a year to go to the Rugby World Cup, this is a big opportunity for players to come in and impress,” said England boss Eddie Jones.

“We want them to show real energy and enthusiasm and that they want to be a part of this massive year.

“It doesn’t mean that those who have been left out won’t be considered for the Autumn Nations Series matches.

"We’ll be looking at club games, form and fitness and the door is left open for those players.

“We finished the Australia tour well. It was a fantastic experience, particularly for the younger players.

"We now have to start again, but we’ll build on what we’ve done there and continue that momentum.”

England squad for training camp (October 2-4)

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps), Alex Coles (Saints, uncapped), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 37 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 41 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 39 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 69 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 15 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 14 caps), Tom Pearson (London Irish, uncapped), David Ribbans (Saints, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Patrick Schickerling (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 14 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 23 caps), Hugh Tizard (Saracens, uncapped), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 64 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 70 caps), Jack Walker (Harlequins, uncapped), Jack Willis (Wasps, 4 caps)