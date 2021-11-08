Saints set to give young guns a go in Premiership Rugby Cup

Chris Boyd

The black, green and gold take a break from Gallagher Premiership action for the next two weekends as they go into cup action.

They will host London Irish on Saturday before travelling to face Harlequins on the following Friday.

There will be four Premiership Rugby Cup pool matches in total, with Saints also facing Saracens and Newcastle Falcons next March.

And ahead of this weekend's clash with Irish at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, Boyd said: "We're looking forward to going into a PRC block where we're going to play all our youngsters, our Academy and the back end of our roster and just use it as a substitute for the Monday night league that doesn't exist any more.

"I'm looking forward to seeing some of the youngsters play: the first and second-year guys.

"A lot of the second-year guys have had some football at Bedford but I'm looking forward to seeing some of the first-year boys go this week."

Karl Wilkins, who started against Sale, and Brandon Nansen, who came off the bench during the second half, both made their debuts in the 30-6 defeat at the AJ Bell Stadium last weekend.

And Boyd is looking forward to seeing more of the two summer signings in the weeks to come.

"If there was a positive from last weekend, it's that Karl Wilkins got his first start for the club, which was really good to see," Boyd said.

"Brandon Nansen came on and got his debut for the club, and that was also nice to see.