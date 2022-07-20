Saints set for Myler reunion after setting up pre-season trip to Ospreys

Saints are set for a pre-season reunion with club legend Stephen Myler after lining up a trip to face Ospreys.

By Tom Vickers
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 11:53 am
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 11:55 am

Phil Dowson's side will face Myler's Ospreys at Brewery Field in Bridgend on Friday, September 2 (kick-off 7pm), a week before they begin their Gallagher Premiership campaign at Sale Sharks.

It is set to be a busy spell for the black, green and gold as they also face Saracens, at home in the Premiership Rugby Cup pool stage opener, on Thursday, September 8 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Saints will play two pre-season games in total, starting their preparations for the new season with a match against Bedford Blues at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday, August 27 (kick-off 2.30pm).

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter

Stephen Myler

Dowson's squad, minus the players who have been on international summer tours, returned to training at Northampton School for Boys on Monday morning.

Phil Dowson