Saints set for Myler reunion after setting up pre-season trip to Ospreys

Phil Dowson's side will face Myler's Ospreys at Brewery Field in Bridgend on Friday, September 2 (kick-off 7pm), a week before they begin their Gallagher Premiership campaign at Sale Sharks.

It is set to be a busy spell for the black, green and gold as they also face Saracens, at home in the Premiership Rugby Cup pool stage opener, on Thursday, September 8 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Saints will play two pre-season games in total, starting their preparations for the new season with a match against Bedford Blues at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday, August 27 (kick-off 2.30pm).

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Myler