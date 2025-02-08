Saints scrum-half McParland set to miss rest of season after shoulder surgery

Archie McParland (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Archie McParland has confirmed he will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on a shoulder injury sustained while playing for England Under-20s.

The scrum-half had been enjoying a breakthrough campaign for the black, green and gold, making 15 appearances, starting in five of those.

However, the 19-year-old will now be sidelined for the remainder of this term after being forced off in the U20 Six Nations win against Ireland on January 30.

McParland posted a post-surgery picture on Instagram.

He said: "Surgery? Completed it mate.

"Gutted to finish off this season early, but happy to get this shoulder fixed. Only upwards from now."