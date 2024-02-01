Saints release statement to address links with investment from Saudi Arabia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A report in The Telegraph suggested discussions have taken place between 'associates' of the Saudi sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF) and four Gallagher Premiership clubs.

Saints, Leicester Tigers, Gloucester and Newcastle Falcons are the teams linked with the investment, which is said to include stadium naming rights and the formation of a Saudi-based rugby academy.

However, Saints released a statement on Thursday afternoon, insisting that no direct contact has been made.

cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens (photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The statement read: "Northampton Saints is aware of press speculation linking the club with investment from Saudi Arabia.

"Discussions with prospective investors and commercial partners for Northampton Saints regularly take place, but the club has had no direct contact with any investors from Saudi Arabia.

"Any potential commercial opportunity is judged by the club on its own merits, always taking into consideration the fantastic ongoing support we already receive from our shareholders, commercial partners, and our loyal fanbase.

