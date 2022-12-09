Saints ready to 'wrestle with the big boys' as they travel to La Rochelle

Lewis Ludlam

La Rochelle are the reigning European champions, having beaten Leinster in last season's final.

They are currently fourth in the French Top 14, winning seven of their 12 league matches so far.

And they will go in as huge favourites against a Saints side who have shipped more points than any other side in the Gallagher Premiership.

But skipper Ludlam said: "From an outside point of view, you'd probably say we're not favourites, which is a really exciting position to be in.

"I feel like these games, the challenge of Europe, there's a lot of hype around French teams and for us it's about who's willing to step up and say we're not afraid to wrestle with the big boys.

"It's a challenge we're really excited for and personally I can't wait to get out there.

"Results haven't been going our way and this couldn't come at a better time for us because it's a new competition, a new challenge for the lads to really sink their teeth into.

"It's an opportunity for people to put their hands up and say 'this is what is means to play for Northampton Saints and what it means to a group of brothers'.

"A lot of it is going to come down to desire and how much you want to put your head in the spokes, particularly in the forward pack when you've got a lot of big boys running at you.

"It's a really exciting weekend for us as a club."

Saints won the Heineken Cup back in 2000 and lost in the final in 2011, but it has been some time since they went on a decent run in the competition.

And Ludlam said: "I want to create my own history here with this group of players.

"I grew up watching the likes of Tom Wood, Brian Mujati, Alex Waller and Courtney Lawes creating history at the club and winning big trophies.