Sam Vesty and Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints are ready to 'reset' as they look forward to a rare weekend off.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black, green and gold, who beat Nottingham 31-29 last Saturday, do not play again until they travel to Coventry for a Premiership Rugby Cup pool stage clash on November 23.

Several Saints players are still set to be in action this weekend, with international representation in the England, England A, Scotland and Fiji squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for the rest of Phil Dowson's men, it will be a chance to put their feet up.

Assistant coach James Craig said: "For the majority it will be a bit of down time and it's a nice break, a good time to get away and reset.

"Then we've got a block of games that are really important for our cup, European and Premiership aspirations.

"Coventry are up there in the Championship, a good quality outfit and they will be a challenge for us because they're dangerous on their artificial surface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be a good challenge for us going into the Gloucester game (in the Premiership on November 30) because they play a similar style, they want to move the ball.

"Whichever group takes the field against Coventry, it will be a good stepping stone for us going forward."