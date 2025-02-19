Saints quartet start again as England take on Scotland

By Tom Vickers
Published 19th Feb 2025, 11:18 BST
Fin Smith (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Fin Smith (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Fin Smith (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme and Tommy Freeman all start again for England in Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (kick-off 4.45pm).

The Saints quartet retain their places in a Northampton-dominated back-line, which is unchanged from England’s victory over France in their previous Guinness Six Nations match.

Smith, who starts at fly-half, earns his ninth cap, while Mitchell, Freeman and Sleightholme will make their 21st, 18th, and eighth international appearances respectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to what will be another challenging and exciting match against Scotland,” said England boss Steve Borthwick.

“The Calcutta Cup is a special fixture, and we are determined to perform to our very best in front of our supporters at Allianz Stadium.”

England team to face Scotland: 15 Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 41 caps); 14 Tommy Freeman (Saints, 17 caps), 13 Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 33 caps), 12 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 71 caps), 11 Ollie Sleightholme (Saints, 6 caps); 10 Fin Smith (Saints, 8 caps), 9 Alex Mitchell (Saints, 20 caps); 1 Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 68 caps) – vice-captain, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 46 caps), 3 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 47 caps); 4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 90 caps) – captain, 5 Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 25 caps); 6 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 58 caps), 7 Ben Earl (Saracens, 39 caps), 8 Tom Willis (Saracens, 3 caps).

Replacements: 16 Jamie George (Saracens, 98 caps) – vice-captain, 17 Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 7 caps), 18 Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps), 19 George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps), 20 Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 12 caps), 21 Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 8 caps), 22 Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 12 caps), 23 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 70 caps).

Related topics:ScotlandEnglandAlex MitchellOllie SleightholmeTwickenham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice