Saints quartet start again as England take on Scotland
The Saints quartet retain their places in a Northampton-dominated back-line, which is unchanged from England’s victory over France in their previous Guinness Six Nations match.
Smith, who starts at fly-half, earns his ninth cap, while Mitchell, Freeman and Sleightholme will make their 21st, 18th, and eighth international appearances respectively.
“We are looking forward to what will be another challenging and exciting match against Scotland,” said England boss Steve Borthwick.
“The Calcutta Cup is a special fixture, and we are determined to perform to our very best in front of our supporters at Allianz Stadium.”
England team to face Scotland: 15 Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 41 caps); 14 Tommy Freeman (Saints, 17 caps), 13 Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 33 caps), 12 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 71 caps), 11 Ollie Sleightholme (Saints, 6 caps); 10 Fin Smith (Saints, 8 caps), 9 Alex Mitchell (Saints, 20 caps); 1 Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 68 caps) – vice-captain, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 46 caps), 3 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 47 caps); 4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 90 caps) – captain, 5 Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 25 caps); 6 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 58 caps), 7 Ben Earl (Saracens, 39 caps), 8 Tom Willis (Saracens, 3 caps).
Replacements: 16 Jamie George (Saracens, 98 caps) – vice-captain, 17 Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 7 caps), 18 Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps), 19 George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps), 20 Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 12 caps), 21 Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 8 caps), 22 Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 12 caps), 23 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 70 caps).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.