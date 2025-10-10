Saints Q&A: Tommy Freeman talks rest period, roller coasters, Lions, Tigers and more

Tommy Freeman in training this week (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

On Saturday, at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, Tommy Freeman, at the age of just 24, will make his 100th Saints appearance.

And ironically it will come against the team that released him when he was a teenager: Leicester Tigers.

Freeman has come a long way since then, not only starring for Saints, but also England and most recently the British & Irish Lions on their summer tour of Australia.

Now, after completing his mandatory rest period, he's ready to help his club deliver derby-day bragging rights.

On Wednesday afternoon, we caught up with Freeman for a lengthy question and answer session ahead of him reaching his Saints century on Saturday.

Q: Tommy, welcome back. What's it like returning for Saints in an East Midlands derby?

A: "Obviously I’m very excited. (I had a) good summer, but I’ve had four weeks to get my body and mind right to fly into this special week."

Q: What's it been like having to sit on the sidelines while Saints have been playing this season?

A: "Obviously, you always want to be playing and when you watch them, you always want to be out on that pitch. But in all honesty, I’ve probably needed this rest, more mentally than anything, and making sure my body is in the right place. I think this four weeks off I’ve had has really helped that. I’m looking forward to being back, but it was definitely needed, rest wise, mentally and physically you need that rest. As much as you might think you’re ready, until you’re running around and doing things you might need that extra bit of help and time just to get right, so the club has been awesome to manage that. What you’ve got to do in those weeks off is not do too much because you’ve got to get your body right and recover well and try to switch off as well as possible. I’d say I went off to somewhere relaxing, but I went to Florida and it wasn’t too relaxing on rollercoaster rides, and after two weeks of riding rollercoasters that was probably quite full-on, but it was a lot of fun and I’ve ticked it off now."

Q: What do you feel you learned with the Lions that you can bring back to Saints?

A: "I won’t tell you too much, because I’ve got to keep it a surprise, but obviously there’s players and other boys you play with you pick up cues of what they’re like, and you’re adding your game, in that respect. So, it will just be about how I can get my hands on the ball as early as possible and kind of do what I do."

Q: How the Lions tour was for you?

A: "Very enjoyable, an unbelievable place to go, a great group as well and to start all three (Tests) was very special. Hopefully, I’ll have a few more to go on – that would be the dream. But I’ll be taking each year as it comes and hopefully I’ll get another shot.

Q: How was it sharing the experience with three of your club-mates?

A: "It’s what you want; your team-mates (being there) kind of shows the credit to the coaches we’ve got here, and also when the bantz gets too much, you can offload it to your mates. But to see them go well as well was pretty special."

Q: What was it like being away during Saints' pre-season?

A: "By the time we’d pretty much landed (from Australia) the lads were back in for pre-season, so it was mental. I think that shows just how long the season was as well and getting to the European final obviously elongated that, and hopefully that can carry on and we do well this year again. It was odd, I’ll be honest, but I was grateful for the five weeks off afterwards."

At this point, Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson walks in and tells us to ask Freeman about the video his parents sent in ahead of his 100th appearance this weekend…

Q: Can you tell us about that video?

A: "It’s my 100th game this weekend and any time a player gets to 100 or 200 they put in videos of your family and friends, and my mum and dad thought it would be funny to do a bit of a skit of rugby in combination with Monty Python. I’ve never watched Monty Python, so brilliant – cheers mum, cheers dad – but it was very funny. Obviously, they’re very proud parents so it was nice to see as well."

Q: What does it mean to reach a century of games for Saints?

A: "A hundred already, good, special times and to do it here against Leicester will hopefully be extra special. There are loads of highlights: obviously, winning the PREM is up there and that Leinster game last year was right up there. The European final was actually (appearance) No.99, so thank god it wasn’t my 100th, to be honest! But there are loads and I can’t believe how quick it’s gone. Hopefully it can slow down a little bit more – obviously not games but the way the years are going."

Q: What do you make of coming up against Ollie Hassell-Collins and Adam Radwan this weekend?

A: "They’re quick lads, Radders and Hassell-Collins, so hopefully we can contain their speed and get after areas. Obviously, we’ll be playing against the best and testing ourselves and seeing where we’re at."