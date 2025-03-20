Saints Q&A: A lengthy chat with Phil Dowson ahead of derby day at the Gardens

Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints boss Phil Dowson sat down with the local media this week to look ahead to Friday's huge Gallagher Premiership game against Leicester Tigers at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

The full question and answer session is here...

Q: How have preparations for Leicester been considering Saints have not played since March 1?

A: “The last couple of weeks have been frustrating because it was on the back of the Ealing loss, which was really disappointing. We spent a bit of time sifting through that and getting through the debris of that and making sure we understand where we’re at and what we need to do better. We’ve been really focusing on ourselves over two weeks to really improve our game – some of the things from a defensive point of view, attacking point of view, a set-piece point of view, in terms of how we want to be better as well as the mental stuff from Ealing. Then towards the back end of last week, rolling into this week, we’ve obviously used that time to prepare for Leicester, in terms of what we expect them to bring.”

Q: Was it like a mini pre-season?

A: “In a way – more of a break week, really. We had break weeks earlier in the year in which we did similar sort of stuff. I think if we’d had a three-week block, it would have been a mini pre-season whereas this was just a sort of break in play before we get stuck back into the run-in. But it’s been interesting, you have two weekends on the bounce with the children and no rugby, and that’s sometimes quite refreshing.”

Q: How do you feel about Saints’ run of games ahead?

A: “We’ve got seven (matches) in the league, we’ve got a European game to look forward to and be excited about in a couple of weeks’ time, so we’re excited about the run-in. I think seeing how well those players have played on international duty, and the reports from those who haven’t been fortunate enough to play – Curt (Curtis Langdon), Colesy (Alex Coles), Hutch (Rory Hutchinson) – to have those guys back in the environment and the energy they bring and the success they’ve come off the back of is really inspiring and also it’s great to have those people back.”

Q: How difficult will it be to get some players back to being match-sharp again?

A: “Both Fridays we had our main sessions before Saturday and Sunday off in which to recover, so the first Friday we managed to get a referee in, we drove up the level in terms of missing that contact element that a game would give you. We just drove the level of the training right up and that hopefully gives us the opportunity to get that game-like feeling and keep us fresh and sharp.”

Q: What are your thoughts on facing Leicester under the Friday night lights?

A: “It’s perfect, we love the rivalry, it’s a really positive thing, a really healthy thing. It’s part of the heritage and history of the club, and theirs too, and we’re excited about that, obviously. We’ve been there twice this season and lost both times and so we’re looking forward to setting that right and putting a performance out there.”

Q: What have you made of Leicester this season?

A: “I think they’ve been very good and I think the quality of their group is clear to see – in the PRC we saw that, in terms of the strength and depth that they have, in terms of their power game, in terms of having a World Cup winner (Handrè Pollard) at 10. They have tried to develop their game and they’re obviously a lot more attacking than they were last year, and defensively there’s been a bit of a shift with David Kidwell coming in and Michael Cheika obviously bringing in a slightly different system. There have been some changes to how they’ve played the game over the last couple of years and they’re packed with talent, no doubt.”

Q: How are you managing the returning international players?

A: “(It’s about) minutes played, the game that they’re playing, the players in the squad in their position who are available, all those factors, and also making sure they get rest, recovery and what they need so they can partake in the run-in as well.”

Q: We saw Ollie Sleightholme had to have surgery. What happened to him?

A: “Unfortunately in the last England training session on the Friday before the Wales game he had a problem with his ankle, he rolled his ankle – I actually think Fraser Dingwall tripped him up or stepped on it.

"It was some sort of collision and these things happen in rugby, so he had to have very minor surgery just to tidy that up, but it’s unlikely we’ll see him for at least eight weeks.”

Q: How's George Furbank?

A: “He’s been good. We’re just sort of slowly monitoring him back – obviously, with an arm break it’s difficult to get back into contact, rather than just dropping him back in straight away. As ever, it’s conservative but hopefully it won’t be too long before George is back on the field.”

Q: How much of a boost is it to have Burger Odendaal back?

A: “I spoke to him during the week and he’s just delighted to be in amongst the rugby and having games to look forward to and being in that mix of training every day with the group. I’m delighted for him, and how he’s come back, and hopefully he can have a big impact on Friday night."

Q: How good is it to get confident players back from the Six Nations?

A: “I think it’s fantastic. You look at the energy that Henry Pollock brought both to the game (against Wales) and he’s walked back into the environment on cloud nine. Fin Smith has cemented himself (at fly-half), Fraser Dingwall worked so hard and was so determined, disciplined and relentless from the New Zealand summer tour, through the autumn, through the first half of the Six Nations before he got a crack, and I thought he was excellent. All those guys are flying – Tommy Freeman and Mitch (Alex Mitchell) as well – but there’s some frustration there as well with Alex Coles, with Trevor Davison who have just been on the periphery. Curtis Langdon’s not been getting an opportunity as well, so we need to make sure we look after those guys so they know that the best opportunity for them moving forward is to perform for us.”

Q: How much have you enjoyed seeing so many Saints players in England’s backline?

A: “It was brilliant to see five of the seven against Italy and then another four of the lads turning out (against Wales) with HP (Pollock) on the bench. It’s incredible and it speaks volumes about them as a group and as individuals as well.”

Q: What did you make of Henry Pollock’s two tries on debut?

A: “He’s a super confident guy but he’s also got the ability and the determination and the edge and the physicality to back it up. He understands the game, he’s a very good player and he brings something a bit different to the team.”

Q: Finally, how much are you relishing the return to action this week?

A: “I was bitterly disappointed after the quarter-final (against Ealing). It was a real blow, I was disappointed in how we pitched up for that game and I think we’ve really aired that out and we made sure we haven’t glossed over that performance, and now I’m excited about seeing this group go again. I love watching this group of players, as a coaching group we love to see how they get into it and I’ve no doubt we’ll play our backsides off on Friday and we’ll be fired up for it.”