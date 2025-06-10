Saints prop Millar Mills gets Scotland call for summer tour

Elliot Millar Mills (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints prop Elliot Millar Mills has been named in Scotland’s 36-man squad for their summer tour.

Gregor Townsend’s men will face the Māori All Blacks, Fiji and Samoa on their Skyscanner Pacific Tour.

But centre Rory Hutchinson has not been included in the squad, despite his strong showings for Saints on their way to the Investec Champions Cup final.

Millar Mills does get the nod after featuring 17 times for the black, green and gold in the season just gone.

The 32-year-old tighthead played in both the Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster and the final against Union Bordeaux-Bègles, and he will now be looking to add to his seven international caps this summer.

Scotland’s tour kicks off with a match against the Māori All Blacks on Saturday, July 5, before the tourists take on Fiji in Suva (Saturday, July 12, 2025, kick-off: 3pm) and Samoa in Auckland (Friday, July 18, 2025, kick-off: 8.05pm).

Scotland’s Skyscanner Pacific Tour squad

Backs: Fergus Burke – Saracens (uncapped), Matt Currie – Edinburgh Rugby (4), Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (12), Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (46), Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors (32), George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (36), Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors (8), Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby (14), Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (13), Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby (3), Arron Reed – Sale Sharks (3), Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (12), Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors (9), Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors (23), Ben White – Toulon (29)

Forwards: Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (27), Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (10), Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (9), Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (55), Rory Darge – captain – Glasgow Warriors (30), Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (80), Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby (3), Cameron Henderson – Leicester Tigers (1), Alec Hepburn – Scarlets (4), Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (8), Alexander Masibaka – Soyaux Angoulême XV Charente (uncapped), Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors (2), Elliot Millar Mills – Saints (7), Ben Muncaster – Edinburgh Rugby (2), Andy Onyeama-Christie – Saracens (8), Fin Richardson – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped), Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (59), Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (41), Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby (2), George Turner – Kobelco Kobe Steelers (45), Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors (6).