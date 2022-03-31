Saints prop Hill: We've got to win every game

Paul Hill made his 150th Saints appearance last Saturday

Chris Boyd’s side welcome a hugely talented Bristol Bears team to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

And there is no desire from Saints to take a backward step after felt like a huge move forward last weekend.

The black, green and gold sizzled in the London sun as they scored six tries in a 42-22 demolition of play-off rivals London Irish.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And for prop Paul Hill it was the perfect way for him to celebrate 150 appearances for the club.

Now he knows he must ensure his 151st, 152nd and so on are just as satisfactory.

Hill said: “It was a massive game for us last weekend and we’re in a position where we’ve got to win every single game to secure our top-four position.

“Every game from now on in the Prem, we’ve got to put away.

“We put Wasps away, Sarries in the PRC, London Irish last weekend and we’ve got to keep that momentum going.

“It’s about keeping boys fresh and firing and if we want to make that top-four position we’ve got to win every game from now on.”

To do that, Saints will need to retain both the style and steel they showed against London Irish last weekend.

That was something they also showed when they beat Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate back in November.

And Hill said: “Bristol are a team who like to move the ball around but something we benefitted massively from when we won at their place earlier in the season was our set piece pressure.

“If we can keep that going, hopefully our backs will do their thing like they did last weekend.”

Saints have got leaders such as Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Dan Biggar back in their squad following the Six Nations.

And the presence of those players was clearly key at the Brentford Community Stadium last weekend.

“After the first 20 minutes, we felt really disappointed,” Hill said.

“Lewis (Ludlam) spoke and said our breakdown wasn’t clinical enough and we were giving them easy ins.

“But we quickly switched that and our ability to adapt after that 20 minutes was really key.

“Later in the game, we were able to really break them and individual performances out there were amazing.

“Tom Collins, it was a great day for him. He’s one of those players who, if you give him a bit of wind in his sails, he will take it and run with it. Boys are behind him and all the players.

“Api (Ratuniyarawa) as well, he played the full 80 minutes and he was an absolute warrior.

“Our general game plan came off and we’re really pleased with that.”

Hill was also really pleased with his own milestone as he made it to that 150 mark.

The 27-year-old arrived at Saints in the summer of 2015 from Yorkshire Carnegie and has since become a key part of the squad.

“Boydy (Saints boss Chris Boyd) spoke to me before the game and it’s one of those weird milestones but I’m glad to have done it,” Hill said.

“I’ve been at the club a while now and I feel like I’m a club man and hopefully there’s a few more appearances in me yet.

“Maybe not 150, but as many as I can get really.