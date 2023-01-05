Irish bagged a bonus-point win at home to Bath on Wednesday night to make sure they would top Saints’ pool.

But Phil Dowson’s side have also qualified as they were the best runner-up in the group stages, collecting 17 points from a possible 20.

The only game they lost came on the opening night at Irish back in September.

Saints suffered a late defeat at London Irish in the Premiership Rugby Cup pool stages back in September

Saints had seemed to be in total control at the Gtech Community Stadium as they cruised into a 19-0 half-time lead.

But Irish came roaring back after the break, securing what has proved to be a crucial 28-26 success in the final seconds of the match.

That has meant Irish have finished above Saints, who went on to beat Saracens, Harlequins and Newcastle Falcons, earning maximum hauls from each of those matches.

And it means Irish will be the ones who host the semi-final clash with the black, green and gold.

The game will take place on the weekend of February 9/10/11.

The other semi-final will be between the winners of Pool 1 and Pool 2, which means Exeter Chiefs will take on Sale Sharks.

The final will be played on the weekend of March 16/17/18 at the home of the highest seed remaining.