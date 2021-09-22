Saints' Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures are revealed

Saints won the Premiership Rugby Cup in 2019

The competition’s three pools and opening two rounds of fixtures were today confirmed by Premiership Rugby.

The black, green and gold will take on the Exiles at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday, November 13 (kick-off 3.30pm), before travelling to Twickenham Stoop to face Quins on Friday, November 19 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Saints then travel back to London to play Saracens on the weekend of March 18/19/20, before welcoming Falcons to Northampton for a midweek clash on either March 29 or 30.

With 13 teams in this year’s tournament, Pool A is comprised of five clubs, whereas Pools B and C are made up of four clubs each.

Saints are drawn in Pool C with London Irish, Harlequins and Saracens – with each side playing each other once during the first three rounds of the competition, before taking on one of the four teams in Pool B in Round 4.

All five sides in Pool A will play each other once, with no cross-pool matches.

All clubs in the tournament play a total of four pool matches, before the teams topping each of Pool A, B and C – as well as the highest-ranked runner-up – will progress to the semi-finals which are due to take place at the end of April.

Premiership Rugby Cup pool draw 2021/22

Pool A – Exeter Chiefs, Bristol Bears, Worcester Warriors, Bath Rugby, Gloucester Rugby

Pool B – Newcastle Falcons, Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks, Wasps

Pool C – Saints, London Irish, Saracens, Harlequins

Premiership Rugby Cup: Saints’ pool stage fixtures 2021/22

Round 1: Saturday, November 13 – Saints vs London Irish (kick-off 3.30pm)

Round 2: Friday, November 19 – Harlequins vs Saints (kick-off 7.45pm)

Round 3: Weekend of March 18/19/20 – Saracens vs Saints