Saints' Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Saracens is postponed

Tonight’s Premiership Rugby Cup match between Saints and Saracens at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens has been postponed following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

By Tom Vickers
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:13 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:17 pm
Saints were due to face Saracens at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens
A Saints statement read: "The thoughts of everyone at the club are with the Royal Family at this time.

"Further information will be released in due course relating to ticket holders, hospitality guests and the rearrangement of this fixture."