Saints' pre-season schedule now set in stone as Leinster battle beckons

Saints will take on Leinster in September (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints will take on familiar opposition after their pre-season schedule was finalised on Thursday morning.

Following last week's announcement that Bedford Blues will be heading to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens for the Mobbs Memorial Match on Friday, September 13 (kick-off 7.45pm), another fixture has now been added.

Saints will take on Leinster on the previous weekend, welcoming the Irish giants to the Gardens on Saturday, September 7 (kick-off 2pm).

The black, green and gold, who returned to training earlier this month, will play those two pre-season matches before travelling to Bath for a mouthwatering Gallagher Premiership opener on Friday, September 20 (kick-off 7.45pm).

And Saints boss Phil Dowson said: "We’re very excited to be welcoming Leinster to the Gardens for the first time in five years.

“It’s always vital to hit the ground running at the start of the season, and in Leinster we’re welcoming one of the very best sides in Europe so playing a team of their calibre is the perfect early assessment for us."

Saints and Leinster have met five times in as many years, but the clash in September will mark the first time Leinster have made the trip to Northampton since 2019.

Saints and Leinster met most recently in the Investec Champions Cup semi-finals last season, running out in front of more than 82,000 people in an historic clash at Croke Park back in May. Leinster came away 20-17 winners before losing to Toulouse in a dramatic showpiece.

“Leinster are world-class opposition, so there aren’t many better sides to test ourselves against," Dowson added.

“Our thanks go to Leinster for working with us to get this fixture arranged.