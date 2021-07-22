Saints pay tribute to loyal supporters as they launch new away kit

Lewis Ludlam and Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi modelling Saints' new away kit (pictures: Roberto Payne/Northampton Saints)

The black, green and gold will go on the road in a special white strip next term, with the names of thousands of supporters etched into the fabric of the shirt.

Those granted a place on the shirt generously donated the remaining balance of their 2019/20 season ticket back to the club as part of last summer’s ‘We March Together’ initiative, after they were not able to attend four home matches at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chris Boyd’s side will now carry these names with them when they play away from Franklin’s Gardens during the 2021/22 campaign.

The names of supporters are emblazoned on the shirt

Created in collaboration with elite partner Macron, the new white kit sees Travis Perkins once again take their place on the front of the jersey in their 20th year as principal partner of the club.

Elite partners Carlsberg, cinch, Church’s Shoes and GRS also feature on Saints’ 2021/22 away strip, which is available to pre-order in both player fit and supporter fit options from the online Saints Store, with dispatch expected in early August.

“We were absolutely blown away by the passionate backing we had from our supporters throughout the pandemic,” said Will Peasgood, head of retail at Saints.

“Adding their names to this season’s kit was the least we could do to say ‘thank you’ to them.

"We’re really pleased with how it has turned out – seeing it in the flesh is really exciting and we can’t wait to see many of our supporters back in the stands at Franklin’s Gardens wearing their club colours this coming season.”

Saints co-captain Alex Waller added: “Carrying the names of so many of our supporters onto the pitch with us will be a real inspiration for the players next season.