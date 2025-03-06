Saints No.8 Mapu hit with suspension after dismissal against Ealing Trailfinders

Iakopo Mapu was sent off early in the second half (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Iakopo Mapu will miss Saints' Gallagher Premiership games against Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks after being hit with a ban following his red card last Saturday.

However, the Samoan No.8 will be available for the Investec Champions Cup clash with Clermont Auvergne on April 4 subject to the completion of a World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme (CIP).

Mapu was dismissed a minute into the second half for a high tackle on Ealing Trailfinders hooker Mike Willemse.

Saints were 29-19 down at that point and went on to lose 43-26 in the Premiership Rugby Cup quarter-final at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

An independent disciplinary committee later studied video imagery of the Mapu incident and heard evidence from the player.

The committee upheld the red card decision and determined that Mapu should be sanctioned for a dangerous tackle – not the original ‘reckless or dangerous’ offence.

It then decided that the offending was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

Taking into account the player’s guilty plea, his clear disciplinary record and exemplary conduct prior to and at the hearing, the committee decided to reduce the sanction by the maximum of 50 per cent before imposing a three-week suspension.

That means he will definitely be unavailable for the home game against Tigers on March 21 and the trip to Sale on March 28.

But Mapu will be able to return for the huge clash with Clermont as long as he successfully completes the CIP.