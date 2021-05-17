Saints must be at their best to beat 'dangerous' Falcons

Chris Boyd

The black, green and gold travel north knowing that only a win will do as they seek a top-four place in the Gallagher Premiership.

Saints fell nine points behind in the race for the play-offs as they suffered a hugely disappointing 31-7 loss at home to Gloucester last time out.

And Boyd knows it will not be an easy task as they bid to bounce back, as they take on a Newcastle team who thrashed London Irish 52-27 in their most recent fixture.

"I thought they played almost their best game of the season against Irish - they were very good," Boyd said.

"They started with a hiss and a roar and then had a little bit of a flat patch but they're a good side.

"Mark Wilson leads them well and they've got some tough characters in there.

"They are a hard team to play against and Newcastle is a hard place to go to.

"What they do well they do extremely well so it's a really dangerous game for us.

"We're going to have to be somewhere at our best to compete with them and it's a tough assignment."

Newcastle are ready to welcome up to 1,750 fans to Kingston Park this evening after the easing of government restrictions.

And Boyd said: "It's great, fantastic.

"If we didn't think it was really important, we wouldn't have agreed to change our team from Saturday to Monday.

"I think that all those games that could be changed have been changed - with the exception of one club, who, for the life of me I can't understand why, didn't agree to it.

"It shows the support we have for each other as clubs in the league.