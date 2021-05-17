Saints must be at their best to beat 'dangerous' Falcons
Chris Boyd has described tonight's trip to Newcastle Falcons as 'a really dangerous game' for Saints.
The black, green and gold travel north knowing that only a win will do as they seek a top-four place in the Gallagher Premiership.
Saints fell nine points behind in the race for the play-offs as they suffered a hugely disappointing 31-7 loss at home to Gloucester last time out.
And Boyd knows it will not be an easy task as they bid to bounce back, as they take on a Newcastle team who thrashed London Irish 52-27 in their most recent fixture.
"I thought they played almost their best game of the season against Irish - they were very good," Boyd said.
"They started with a hiss and a roar and then had a little bit of a flat patch but they're a good side.
"Mark Wilson leads them well and they've got some tough characters in there.
"They are a hard team to play against and Newcastle is a hard place to go to.
"What they do well they do extremely well so it's a really dangerous game for us.
"We're going to have to be somewhere at our best to compete with them and it's a tough assignment."
Newcastle are ready to welcome up to 1,750 fans to Kingston Park this evening after the easing of government restrictions.
And Boyd said: "It's great, fantastic.
"If we didn't think it was really important, we wouldn't have agreed to change our team from Saturday to Monday.
"I think that all those games that could be changed have been changed - with the exception of one club, who, for the life of me I can't understand why, didn't agree to it.
"It shows the support we have for each other as clubs in the league.
"The fact that only one club didn't agree to change so that the host club could have crowds in goes very well for the unity in the league."