Saints must be at their 'absolute best' to beat Harlequins

Phil Dowson

Saints are currently sitting one point above Quins in the Gallagher Premiership.

And the two teams now square up in a match dubbed 'Big Game 13'.

"The exciting thing is we're playing against the current champions, who have a really enjoyable and quality style of rugby that we have to be on our absolute best to defend," Dowson said.

"We're just above them in the table and we've got to prepare well.

"We've got to bring that energy to play at Twickenham. "

Harlequins did the double over Saints in the Premiership last season as the team from the Twickenham Stoop went on to claim the title in stunning fashion.

And forwards coach Dowson believes they are a good template for Saints.

"It does give you hope in terms of producing consistently winning rugby in a style that is enjoyable to watch," he said.

"We've seen them do that and it's certainly something we aspire to.

"Those games they played at the back end of last season, against Bristol and Exeter, were good games to watch.