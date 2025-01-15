Saints lock Tom: Gardens is going to be bouncing for Munster match

Tom Lockett (photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Lockett knows cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens is 'going to be bouncing' on Saturday afternoon.

And he says he and his team-mates will need every home fan to bring the noise as they bid to propel their side past Munster in a crucial Investec Champions Cup clash.

Saints are currently top of Pool 3, one point clear of Munster and Saracens.

And though they have already qualified for the round of 16, the black, green and gold know they can only guarantee a home tie by claiming a win this weekend.

Saints beat Munster in the pool stages and in knockout action last season.

And Lockett can't wait to face the Irish giants on Saturday.

"I'm buzzing," the Saints lock said.

"Munster's obviously a huge game.

"It's two very, very strong sides historically in Europe and we got them twice last year so we know what's coming.

"It's awesome to be back at home and welcoming Munster here on Saturday.

"I wasn't lucky enough to play in that home knockout game last season so I'm looking forward to hopefully getting a run-out.

"We've seen it so many times, we know this place is going to be bouncing and we'll need every person.

"I was here for the game last season and it was unbelievable.

"They travel really well and there's something about the Champions Cup when you get the travelling support and the Saints fans really get behind us.

"We love those European days here."

Saints looked like they would make it three wins from three in Europe this season when they raced into a 21-0 lead at Stade Français last Saturday.

But the black, green and gold, who were missing a host of star men, were eventually beaten 45-35 at Stade Jean-Bouin.

"It was a good experience," said Lockett, who got Saints off to a flying start with an early try in Paris.

"We speak a lot about going on these big European trips and making memories, and obviously it would have been a better memory had we of won, but we enjoyed ourselves nonetheless.

"We'll take a lot from the game moving forward and we're disappointed because we back ourselves whichever team is out there on the pitch, regardless of age or experience.

"We want to go out there and play the same way that every Saints team plays and obviously we probably let ourselves down a bit in that second half.

"They're a strong French side and when their crowd got behind them it was a difficult game.

"We'll take a lot from it and we know that next time we have an experience like that we'll be in a better place to deal with it."

Phil Dowson's men were without Alex Coles, Temo Mayanavanua and Chunya Munga last weekend, meaning the second-row responsibility fell on the shoulders of Lockett and Ed Prowse, who started a Saints game at lock for the first time.

"I train with Prowsey every day so it's no different for me," Lockett said.

"I played a load with Prowsey at Bedford and obviously he was a tighthead then but I train with him every day, the same with Fyn (Brown), Archie Benson and Callum Hunter-Hill.

"Whoever's in there, I've got a lot of experience playing alongside them so it doesn't really change anything just because it's a matchday."

Saints had some struggles at lineout time in Paris.

"The lineout's a difficult one because there's a lot of moving parts and a lot of factors in play," Lockett said.

"We're going against a very strong lineout defence and especially when they bring (Sekou) Macalou off the bench, it becomes a very difficult picture.

"Obviously we've got a lot of moving parts and there's a bit of a noise issue as well, when the crowd get into the game and they start rolling.

"I've spoken to Colesy (Alex Coles) and I've spoken to Trammer (James Craig) and they've been in those positions themselves. It's about what can we go to, what are our bankers when we're under pressure and we've got different personnel?

"It's about where we can go that we're confident in, we practice regularly and we know is going to get us out of trouble."