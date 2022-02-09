Saints lock Ribbans: We need to show we can beat the best teams

David Ribbans

Chris Boyd' s side were thrashed 55-26 by Tigers at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens back in October, and they have lost to play-off rivals Harlequins and Saracens since then.

Saints currently sit fifth in the Gallagher Premiership standings, three points off fourth-placed Quins and 16 adrift of table-topping Tigers.

And ahead of this week's game at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Ribbans said: "We keep speaking about being a top-two team, having a home semi-final and being in the play-off positions but you can't be a play-off team by just beating teams lower down the league.

"We need to be able to beat these top teams, the likes of Saracens, Leicester, Harlequins - it's important and we have let ourselves down in recent times in those games.

"But a game like this is very different. It's not just playing a team that's above you, you know there's going to be that extra edge, that rivalry.

"We got embarrassed the last time we played them, there's no two ways about it, and we've definitely got a bit to prove come Friday, that's for sure."

If Saints are to see off Tigers, they know keeping cool heads will be key.

Ribbans said: "It's about that controlled aggression that gets spoken about a lot.

"We've got to be playing on the edge, that's the way they play the game and we have to match them.

"We can't be soft, we have to stand up physically but it's about being controlled and discipline is key because they thrive off ill-discipline.

"If they can go from set piece to set piece, it's going to put the game in their hands.

"It's a fine balance in terms of matching them physically, going after them but also being disciplined while doing it.

"We've got to get it right.

"We've focused a lot on ourselves this week.

"We know what they can do but we haven't wasted too much energy on that and it's about getting the Saints game right and the way we play rugby.

"I'm looking forward to it."

Saints had last weekend off as it was their second and final bye week in the Premiership season.

That has helped the squad to recharge the batteries ahead of a big battle this week.

And Ribbans said: "We came back in on Monday, a big session and there was a great feeling in the camp, a lot of positivity.

"Everyone knows what's at stake this week and we've started the week well, that's for sure.

"We've had some good training sessions and there is a bit of tension and edge around the place, in a good way.

"There's quite a lot of excitement, boys are seeing each other again and we're a really close squad.

"It was great to reconnect.

"Sometimes you have boys away and the quality isn't quite there but on Monday it was a fantastic session and the standard was high.

"Everyone knows what this week means, it's a short training week and there's a real buzz around the place.

"We're excited to be back in camp and it's all positive."

Friday's game will be the third successive league match Saints have played on the road.

They won the previous two, seeing off Newcastle Falcons and Worcester Warriors last month.

But influential lock Ribbans said: "We haven't always made it easy for ourselves.

"We played some great rugby against Newcastle and also in the first half against Worcester, controlling the game really well in tough conditions.

"We probably let it slip a bit in the second half against Worcester but we've got two five-point wins away and a bit of confidence.