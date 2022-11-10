Saints lock Ribbans to make England debut against Japan

Ribbans was an unused replacement for last Sunday's 30-29 defeat in the Autumn Nations Series opener against Argentina.

But the Saints lock will get his chance this weekend, starting in the second row.

Alex Coles, who made his England debut from the off against Argentina, drops to the bench.

David Ribbans

George Furbank, Alex Mitchell and Tommy Freeman were all released back to Saints on Wednesday evening, and will be available for selection for the Gallagher Premiership fixture at Saracens on Sunday afternoon.

“We’ve worked hard this week to improve on last week’s performance,” said England head coach Jones.

“We’ve taken a good look at our preparation, and we are happy with our position going into the game.

"We’ve made a few changes to the side as we play these four games in November.

“Japan are a very good and intriguing side. They play a unique type of rugby based on continuity and team cohesion, and we’ll have to be at our best against them at Twickenham on Saturday.”

England side to face Japan: 15 Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps); 14 Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps), 13 Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps), 12 Owen Farrell (Saracens, 98 caps), 11 Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps); 10 Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 14 caps), 9 Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 4 caps); 1 Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 40 caps), 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 38 caps), 3 Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 53 caps); 4 David Ribbans (Saints, uncapped), 5 Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 16 caps); 6 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 59 caps), 7 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 42 caps), 8 Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 15 caps)