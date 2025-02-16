Saints lock Coles returns to England squad ahead of Scotland clash
On Friday night at Nottingham, Coles made his comeback from the wrist injury he suffered against Munster last month.
And he has now been handed an England recall after coming through that Premiership Rugby Cup clash at The Bay unscathed.
Coles is one of seven Saints players in Steve Borthwick’s squad, with Henry Pollock, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Alex Mitchell, Ollie Sleightholme and Fin Smith also selected.
But there was no place in the group for Saints hooker Curtis Langdon.
A total of 36 players have assembled at Pennyhill Park to continue preparations for the Scotland clash.
England squad
Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), Henry Pollock (Saints), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Tom Willis (Saracens).
Backs: Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Saints), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Mitchell (Saints), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Sleightholme (Saints), Fin Smith (Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers).
